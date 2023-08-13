The Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, says he will speed work on the proposed naval base in the coastal area of Ogurugu community.

He believes that the move strengthen security and shore up investors’ confidence in Enugu state.

Barely few hours after the Chief of Naval Staff visited Governor of Enugu state with the promise to establish a naval operation base in the state.

The Naval Chief is back to inspect the Ogurugu water way in Uzuwani council Area of the state .

Some communities in the South East are believed to be land locked: without access to river, ocean, sea to facilitate import and export.

But Ogurugu River in Enugu state, denies the claim as it was once a gateway that the British used to transport goods and services for Local and international trades.

And As part of efforts instituted by Governor Peter Mbah to reposition Enugu for growth, this intervention comes handy and would serve as a viable income means of income to the state

The Chief of Naval Staff underscores the benefits the naval base will attract to the South East and North Central as well as reassures investors confidence in the state.

Governor Peter Mbah reaffirms his administration’s resolve to harness the opportunities presented by the waterways and jetty.

It is hoped that the investment the Nigeria Navy plans to embark on, will ease movement of goods and services and provide security.