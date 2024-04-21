The Federal Government has advocated for the establishment of African Council for Artificial Intelligence (AI) just as it confirmed the receipt of 3.5 United States dollars as seed funding for AI strategy from interested partners.

The Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the African Council for AI has become imperative to ensure that the deployment of Artificial Intelligence in Africa is shaped by uniform regulations and market prospects.

He said: “We already have same markets and trade regulations within Africa and in some sub-region, it is important the future of AI in Africa follow same pattern for ease of transactions, shared experiences and mutual opportunities and benefits.”

He made the remarks at the weekend during the closing ceremony of a four-day international workshop on National Artificial Intelligence and Strategy for Nigeria with over 120 experts, researchers, academia and professionals from across the world in attendance.

Speaking on the seed funding for National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, Dr Tijani disclosed that $3.5 million has been received in support of Nigeria efforts in AI systems and its deployment in Nigeria.

He said the donation came from foreign and local partners such as the United Nations Development Programme, (UNDP) UNESCO; Meta, Google, Microsoft, Luminate; Lagos Business school and Data Science Nigeria, NITDA and other agencies under the supervision of his Ministry.

He said the funding comprises $1.5m direct funding and another $2m invested into the pilot program by 21st Century Technologies.

The minister said with a collective pool of resources by both local and foreign partners, there is nothing impossible for Nigeria to achieve with the AI strategy.

He said Nigeria would need the strategy now to prepare the citizens ahead of the future as AI would come to Nigeria same way it would come to young people in Kenya and America.

Tijani further explained that the AI Collective for Growth initiative led by NITDA and run by Lagos Business School would receive the funding from partners for the next three years.

He said: ‘‘This is not just another workshop that ends today, your efforts in the last four days will continue to make a lasting impression for tomorrow and we will by action ensure AI takes lead in Nigeria.

The director general of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, expressed optimism that if gotten right, the strategy would lay a solid foundation and help Nigeria achieve all its blueprints, as well as help the president to deliver his priority areas.

He said: ‘‘Imagine a world without scarcity of resources, where every human being has access to basic needs, clean water and shelter. Imagine a world where death is an option, where all terminal diseases are cured, where aging can be reversed, where genetic disorders can be corrected.