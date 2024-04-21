The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, says the federal government will investigate the alleged illegal mining operations in Benue state.

The minister also vowed that those found culpable will face the full wrath of the law.

The minister spoke after listening to submissions from representatives of the affected mining operators and relevant mines inspectorate officials from the State.

Some weeks ago, a video of 15 trucks laden with minerals alleged to be uranium and extracted from Kwande Local Government, Benue state went viral.

Following the revelation by the video, the minister ordered discreet investigations by the Mines Inspectorate of the ministry.

Findings from the investigations indicated that the video was the result of inter-firm rivalry over control of mining areas.

This prompted the minister to summon relevant stakeholders from the state to get the true picture of the situation.

After listening to all submissions, the Minister noted discrepancies in the account of the representatives of the communities, the operators and mines inspectorate officials, vowing to ensure painstaking investigations and bring to book those that might have run foul of the law.