The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has recommended for the development of family courts in all Nigerian states in order to improve the quality of the justice system’s administration of children’s issues.

Fatimah Adamu, a UNICEF Child Protection Specialist, made the call in Kano State on Monday during a two-day media debate on the new Country Programme 2023-2027 and the status of state implementation of the Child Rights Law 2003.

According to Adamu, only three states in Nigeria have established the family court, an aspect she said forms a critical Structure in the implementation of child rights act in Nigeria.

Adamu identified the implementation of Child Rights Act as a challenge, saying it is bedeviled with huge misconception.

The Child Protection Specialist emphasized the importance of budgeting for children in all sectors, as well as developing a national strategy for children that addresses issues such as child marriage, out-of-school children, and child labor, among others.

Adamu emphasised that the law’s job is to protect all children, while the implementation of the Child Rights Act is to alleviate the majority of the difficulties plaguing Nigerian children.

Adamu, who said that 35 states and the FCT have adopted the CRL as Bauchi State was yet to adopt it, called for more establishment of family courts in the states saying that only three states had established the family court. She also said that issues of children’s protection should be a priority to all duty bearers as well as stakeholders.

The UNICEF Specialist called for thorough implementation plan from states. She hinted that UNICEF will work with the states to develop the plans and further advocate the sessions of the child rights act that are not working. Adamu harped on behavioural change towards issues that concern child rights in Nigeria.

Earlier, UNICEF Chief of Communication, Dr. Geoff Njoku, said the meeting was organised to re-assess the results achieved on country project between year 2018 and 2022 , as well as begin discussion on targets to achieve between year 2023 and 2027.

He also said the media dialogue was held to consider the status of the child rights act adopted by Nigeria 20 years ago. Dr. Njoku affirmed that Child Rights cuts across all sectors hence the need for it proper implementation.

A Representative of CRIB at the dialogue, Temitoye Falayi, said that the new Country program documents focuses on key areas the government of Nigeria requires UNICEF’s Support, such as on Knowledge and finance.

He listed the key areas to include Health and Nutrition Basic Education, social policy advocacy, WASH, HIV/AIDS and child protection.

“The new country program contains the fundamental Paradigm shift from Service delivery to Upstream Work of contributing to building of an evidence based data collection, analysis and it’s use for Children and women in support of more equitable Social policies and programs,” Falayi said.