President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has expressed the hope that the newly sworn in administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue to be a strong partner for the United States in all sectors.

Mr Biden in a Statement he released on the inauguration of the new administration in Nigeria said he has worked with all sectors of the American Society to improve relations with Nigeria since his assumption of Office.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/05/29/statement-from-president-joe-biden-sending-warm-wishes-on-the-occasion-of-president-tinubus-inauguration-in-nigeria/

He added that he is particularly pleased with the vibrant people to people relationship between the people of Nigeria and Americans propelled by a very dynamic diaspora of Nigerians living in the United States.

He expressed his desire for the United States of America and Nigeria to continue to be partners in progress for a prosperous Africa and World.

He added that the United States will continue to deepen its ties with Nigeria while hoping that as Africa’s largest Democracy and Economy the country will continue to prosper.

He urged the nations’ new leaders at all levels to ensure they deliver and reinforce the peoples believe in the tenets of Democracy.

He promised that Nigeria will continue to work closely with Nigeria for a more prosperous Africa and the World.