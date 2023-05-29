Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to avoid paying attention to frivolities as he prepares for the work ahead.

Akeredolu, in a statement on Monday, said attending to frivolities could distract Tinubu’s administration.

He added that all new leaders must reject all tendencies that hindered the previous administration.

He said, “The task ahead is so enormous than to warrant attending to frivolities capable of distracting the new administration,” Akeredolu said.

“There must be conscious attempts to bring on board only those with proven capacity with regard to expertise. The President must ensure that all those who are bent on setting Nigerians on one another are neutralised.”

He added that the new administration’s responsibilities are well defined, with the most pressing being the urgent need to assist in the birth of a new constitutional order that adheres to the principles of federalism.

According to Governor Akeredolu, “the success recorded at fixing the basic defects in the 1999 Constitution, as Amended, will determine, largely, the pattern and the depth of the deliberative governance designed to achieve development.”