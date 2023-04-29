President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended the commitment of Otunba Mike Adenuga Jnr, Chairman of Globacom Telecommunications, for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic development and nation-building.

Asiwaju Tinubu used the occasion of Adenuga’s 70th birthday to extend his good wishes to the business mogul for his many social and economic investments in Nigeria, describing him as a ‘believer in the manifest destiny of Nigeria as a great country.”

While praising Adenuga’s many business successes and accomplishments as a notable entrepreneur, in telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Aviation among others, the President-elect particularly singled out how the business man democratised and revolutionised GSM telephony in Nigeria in 2003 with per second billing at a time it was considered impossible to so do.

“I congratulate Otunba Mike Adenuga on attaining 70. To reach the Biblical age of three scores and ten brings great joy to every human being and I thank God for making this great son of Nigeria and the world to reach the milestone in good health.

“Otunba Adenuga is a firm believer in the manifest destiny of Nigeria as a great country. This he has demonstrated with his continuous investments in our economy, creating thousands of jobs and wealth for our people through his many businesses.

“I wish Otunba Adenuga many more years in profound health to continue adding value to our country and humanity in general.”