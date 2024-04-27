Some concerned Chieftains in the ruling All Progressives Congress have accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of being biased in the case involving the former Governor of Kogi State , Yahaya Bello .

Leader of the group , Jesutega Onokpasa , disclosed this in a media Conference in Abuja

The group also accused the Chairman of the EFCC of having personal vendetta against the former kogi governor which in not in conformity with the rule of Law .

Reactions have continued to trail the case between the former Governor of Kogi State , Yahaya Bello and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission .

This group of Concerned APC Chieftains have described the alleged media trail by the commission as unprofessional and not in accordance with the rule of law

They frowned at the what they described to be an expression of personal vendetta by the chairman of the EFCC, especially with the mode of invitation extended to the former Governor .

The group admits that no one is above the law but disapproves of an institution of government being weaponised to intimidate the former governor on grounds not recognised by law .

The group urged the commission to refrain from all suspected acts of intimidation and misuse of office especially in the case of the former Governor, Yahaya Bello .

The group also advised the Erstwhile Governor Yahaya Bello to Present himself whenever a legal invitation is extended to him , if it remains within the ambits of the law.