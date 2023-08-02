The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has that Nigerian lawyers and legal practitioners must adhere to the rule of law, claiming that failure to do so will lead to disorder in the country.

The Deputy Speaker made the demand during a visit to his office by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN.

He urged the NBA to use its numerous leadership channels to contribute to nation development.

The Deputy Speaker assured the NBA of his attendance at the upcoming 63rd Annual General Conference of the NBA, scheduled to hold in Abuja from 25th of August to 1st of September 2023.

“It is such an honor to be here, it’s such a great privilege to visit you, interact with you, at this level of our growth. Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu is my classmate, we sat together in same class when we did our residency at Oxford. That was the time when our bonding started. Of course, we’ve been colleagues but we never had the opportunity, ever since then we have kept the relationship. I have watched the trajectory of his growth in this profession. A growth that’s characterized by integrity, professionalism and the dexterity that you’ve brought to bear in the representation of your people. The Nigeria Bar Association cannot be luckier than it is now to have you at this time. It’s such an honor and privilege. When we met several years back I didn’t know that this is where we will find ourselves. I know you also owe all of this to God almighty”, Maikyau said.

In another development, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has expressed shock over the sudden demise of a renowned jurist and Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Chima Centus Nweze who passed on, Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Hon Kalu said that he was saddened by the passing, noting it was a colossal loss for Nigeria’s judicial system.

He however described the eminent jurist as a man of deep knowledge who contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigerian jurisprudence.

The Deputy Speaker while sympathizing with the family of his Lordship, the supreme court, the body of benchers and country’s entire legal community enjoined them not to mourn like those without hope.

Kalu urged all to emulate the legacies of the deceased, praying God to accept and give him eternal rest.