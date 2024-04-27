The House of Representative Committee on Army has reassured its commitment to ensuring President Bola Tinubu renewed hope agenda on bolstering security forces is well established.

The deputy chairman of the committee on Army, David OGEWU, gave this assurance in his to visit to the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, NASME, and earlier the Benue State Government house, both in Makurdi.

Benue, has in recent times had to contend with conflicts ranging from farmers-herders to communal crises.

This has necessitated the visit to the state by the House committee on Army whose oversight mandate includes:

– The Nigerian Army;

– Development projects of the Nigerian Army;

– Army Barracks, Landed property and more.

The state government seized the avenue to make certain that there’s adequate equipping of the army to effectively carry out their duties.

The NASME headquarters in Makurdi was the next stop.

The Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, NASME, who received the committee briefed on the completed and ongoing projects, before an on the spot assessment.

The House of Representatives Committee on the Army had earlier pledged its commitment to ensure the Nigerian Army is placed on a pedestal to tackle the challenges of insecurity facing the country.