lwuagwu Ebere Pat, popularly known as DJ Commissioner Wysei has been charged to magistrate court in Eti Osa.

Confirming her arrest, the Lagos Police command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said she is being charged for assault on police officer, obstructing police officers in the discharge of their duties and resisting arrest.

According to reports, the popular DJ who had reported a case of fraud against a man on Monday

at Elemoro police in Ajah was invited by the police to agree on whether to settle or charge the man to court.

But on arrival at the station, DJ Commissioner Wysei demanded the man made a public apology while she records, this the said man refused and police officers incharge decided to take the case to court.

This arrangement we gathered didn’t sit well with the popular DJ who was alleged have gone ahead to block the entrance to the station and allegedly assaulted the female officers attached to the case.