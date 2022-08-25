25 year old arraigned for assaulting Policemen in Lagos

A 25- year-old man, Olumide Thompson, has appeared before an Ikeja, Lagos Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting two policemen while on duty.

The defendant, a motorcyclist, who resides at Kande Ayobo area, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy, assault and causing the breach of peace.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Segun Oke, told the court that the offences were committed on June 1 at Badek, Ayobo Roundabout , Lagos.

Oke said that the defendant was riding his motorcycle along a one way lane when he was intercepted by the police on patrol.

Oke also said that the defendant was angry at the police officers for stopping him and created a scene which caused a lot of crowd to gather.

Oke also said that the defendant and others at large beat up ASP Emmanuel James and Insp Ojo Omoyele.

The Prosecutor also said that if not that the officers called the station for re- enforcement, the crowd would have mobbed them.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 168, 174, and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, M.C Ayinde, granted the defendant bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayinde adjourned the case until Sept. 17 for trial.