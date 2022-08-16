Zamfara Government Bans Motorcycles From 9pm

The Zamfara State government has ordered all hotels in the state to scrutinise their guests by means of valid identification before issuing out accommodation

The Government express worries over the frequent usage of hotels by terrorists and criminals to perpetrate heinous crime in the state and environs

Advertisement

This decision is part of the resolution reached at an expanded security council meeting held at the Government House Chamber II, Gusau which lasted for over eight hours

Governor Bello Matawalle while addressing Newsmen shortly after the meeting says, any hotel found violating the new order will be shut down and prosecuted according to the new executive order

Advertisement

Advertisement

He says the move becomes necessary to checkmate the activities of terrorists and criminals which is as part of the state government efforts to tackle insecurity

The Security Council Meeting which was chaired by Governor Bello Matawalle also considered enforcing restriction on motorcycles movement within the state capital and environs from 9pm till dawn

Advertisement

Mr. Matawalle further directed security agencies to shoot on sight any motorcycle rider who violates the order and refused to stop at security check points within the designated areas

He adds that the measure follows reports on the use of Motorcycles by bandits and other criminals to perpetrate evil within the state capital and its out skirts.

Advertisement

The security council also charge security operatives, particularly the military and police to do more in combating banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

Though, peace in now gradually returning to the state according to the Governor, but there is need for working synergy among the security operatives in order to arrest the situation

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Government urge members of the public to be vigilant in their localities and report to security agencies any suspicious persons or strange movements in their communities.

Parents have also been charged to be alive to their responsibilities in proper upbringing of their children by close monitoring of their activities, especially the youths as the state government and security operatives will not take it lightly with any one found disturbing the peace and security of the state as the Matawalle’s administration is doing everything humanly possible to restore lasting peace in Zamfara.