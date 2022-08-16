Group calls for sack of board chairman National Ear care centre

A group under the aegis APC North West Progressive Forum has called for the immediate removal of the Katsina State Governorship flagbearer of the Action Alliance( AA) Garba Dankani as board chairman of the Nation Ear care center in Kaduna.

They say Mr Dankadi still occupies an appointive seat which is contrary to section 84 (12) of the new electoral law.

Advertisement

They also argue that his refusal to resign while vying for a the governorship seat contravenes a circular by the secretary to the government of the federation based on an electoral act signed by the president.

Advertisement