Outrage over Customs officer assaulting Governor Okowa’s aide

A trending video of a customs officer slapping Samson Nwachukwu, an aide to the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has been raising dust on social media.

According to reports, the incident happened along the Agbor/Asaba Expressway on Saturday.

Samson Nwachukwu is a Special Adviser to the Delta State governor.

His colleague, Success Ossai, called on the Customs Service to identify the officer and do the needful.

Sopeaking on his Facebook page, he said, “Help identify this officer so he can be arrested.

This Nigeria Customs officer’s action is barbaric and needs to be dealt with by the authority. No one deserved to be treated this way.”

Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu said, “Yesterday, custom officer and Army officer along Benin/Agbor Expressway confidently assaulted our Human Rights volunteer and Special Assistant to Delta State Governor (Ombudsman), Mr Samson Nwachukwu. #EndImpunity

“We will protest this assault till the Authority discipline these men.”