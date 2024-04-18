The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Abdoulaye Bathily has tendered his resignation to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Bathily explained his decision, noting considerable hurdles in his mediation efforts.

He regretted that his efforts to encourage discourse and resolve problems were greeted with “stubborn resistance, unreasonable expectations, and indifference to the interests of the Libyan people.”

Bathily, who assumed his role in September 2022, highlighted the crucial need for Libyan leaders to reach a political settlement through negotiations and compromise.

He stressed the importance of prioritizing the aspirations of the 2.8 million registered Libyan voters over the narrow interests of a select few.

Bathily’s departure raises questions about the future of UN mediation efforts in Libya and the continuous search for political stability in the conflict-torn country.

Bathily’s departure raises concerns about the continuation of UNSMIL’s leadership and the future direction of diplomatic efforts to resolve the Libyan conflict.

The time of Bathily’s formal resignation is unknown, raising questions regarding the transition process and prospective successors to lead UNSMIL.