The University College Hospital (UCH) says it has mobilized its resources to meet the urgent healthcare needs of the victims of Tuesday Night’s explosion in Ibadan.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo has directed that UCH being the largest health care provider in Ibadan be on alert following the influx of patients, which necessitated a galvanized and coordination of its personnel (Medical Doctors, Nurses, Laboratory Scientists, Student Doctors, Student Nurses, Clinical and Non-Clinical staff) to meet the emergencies arising therefrom.

The Chief Medical Director Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo has also activated a trauma response team that will implement comprehensive measures to ensure that every patient receives prompt and compassionate care.

Medical staff, including trauma surgeons, emergency room physicians, nurses, and other personnel, have been working around the clock to stabilize and treat the injured.

As part of its commitment to transparency, the University College Hospital is continuously communicating with relevant authorities and providing regular updates to the public.

The Hospital remains focused on delivering high-quality medical care to those affected by this tragic event.

It is important to state that all the victims brought into the Hospital are 12 (11 brought in alive and except one that was brought in dead).

Unfortunately, too, the hospital had a lot of its facilities damaged by the effects of the blast (1. Medical Museum, School of Nursing, Molecular Laboratory, Bulk Store, Ogunlesi Hall, Hospital Clinics, and amongst others).

On behalf of the management, Staff, Students, and our teeming Patients, the Hospital is appealing to well-meaning individuals and corporate organizations to come to her aid to be able to sustain and upscale healthcare delivery at this time and beyond.