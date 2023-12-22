Medical teams in Gansu, China have set up mobile cabin hospitals to provide injured victims with timely treatment after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake shook the northwestern Chinese province on Monday night.

About five hours after the earthquake which took place at midnight, the affected locals in the Dahejia Town saw four medical vehicles dispatched by the Gansu Provincial Hospital, carrying medicines and medics to carry out urgently needed treatments and check-up for the victims.

The trucks, which are respectively responsible for check-ups, surgeries, and logistical support, made up a field hospital, offering timely assistance to the affected locals at a time when medical resources are scarce in the quake-hit areas.

Stationing on a local square, medics at the mobile cabin hospital has been performing treatment including x-ray scanning, suture wrap, body part immobilization, and check-ups for injured patients.

Patients who are seriously injured are transferred to other hospitals by ambulance.

The latest official data showed that the devastating earthquake has so far killed 113 people in Gansu and 23 others in the neighboring Qinghai Province, and left hundreds injured.

In another development, construction teams are continuing to build shelters for residents displaced by an earthquake in northwest China’s Gandsu Province, as more supplies have arrived and been distributed to those in need.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan Count.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 35.7 degrees north latitude and 102.79 degrees east longitude, the center.

The houses of 855 households in Meipo Village of Dahejia Town, a few kilometers from the quake’s epicenter, were damaged to varying degrees, displacing the villagers.