A suicide bombing in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killed three people and injured two more, Somali police said on Tuesday, with the extremist organization al-Shabab claiming responsibility.

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Al Hindi restaurant in Mogadishu’s Hamar Weyne district as police chased him, according to police spokesman Sadik Ali.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabab group said in a statement that the blast targeted local security personnel. It stated that there were casualties but did not provide a figure.

Al-Shabab often assaults military outposts, civilians, and government targets as part of a mission to destabilize Somalia’s government and establish its own rule based on its view of Islamic Sharia law.