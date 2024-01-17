Tanzania announced that it had revoked approval for neighboring Kenya’s main carrier to begin a passenger service between the countries next week.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority, on behalf of the aeronautical authorities, stated that the move was in response to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority’s refusal to grant Air Tanzania the licenses required to conduct all cargo flights between the two countries.

Kenya Airways offers daily flights to Dar Es Salaam.

Nairobi said there should be no cause for alarm, though.

“We have jointly agreed that our respective Civil Aviation Authorities will work together to have the matter resolved amicably within the next three days. There should therefore be no cause for alarm,” Kenyan Foreign Affairs minister Musalia W Mudavadi said.

The regional economic organisation known as the East African Community is presently dealing with its most recent trade dispute.

Tanzanian agricultural products and milk from Uganda had historically been prohibited from entering Kenya.

Kenya’s imports of onions have been banned by Tanzania, which has caused the price of this staple to soar.

Immobile Uganda National Oil Co., a government-owned oil marketer, is being sued by Uganda in the East African Court of Justice for refusing it a license to operate and manage fuel imports at Kenya’s Mombasa port that are intended for Kampala.