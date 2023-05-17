The ministry of health is urging for a quick resolution to end the five day warning strike by the Nigerian association of resident doctors

Speaking at a meeting to mark the world hypertension day, the minister of health represented by the director of public health, Morenike Alex -Okoh disclosed that the leadership of the ministries of health and Labour are engaging relevant stakeholders including the resident doctors to resolve the demands raised by the association.

Dr. Okoh adds that the strike is a concern to the government and the negotiations have been ongoing and will continue under the circumstances.