The Federal Government says it will continue to put in place effective measures to strengthen Data Privacy and Protection of Digital Users in Nigeria against unhealthy exposure.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani disclosed this at a media conference in Abuja to commemorate activities to mark the Global Privacy Day.

Data Privacy Day is a global event that is celebrated on the 28th of January every Year.

The purpose of the event is to increase collective awareness and promote Privacy and data protection best Practices.

The day was initiated by the Council of Europe to be first held in 2007 as the European Data Protection Day.

Commemorating Celebrations in Nigeria, The Nigeria Data Protection Commission in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy holds this media Conference to raise the collective consciousness of people to the risks and importance of Data Protection and Privacy.

The international celebration offers many opportunities for collaboration among governments, industry, academia, nonprofits, privacy professionals and educators.