The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has destroyed an artisanal refinery cited in the creeks of Rivers State.

The command says it is the latest success recorded in the ongoing

offensive against oil theft and vandalism.

Illegal oil bunkering remains big business in the Niger Delta but the

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps believes that they are making progress in tackling the menace.

Perpetrators carefully choose terrains that are difficult to access to

Advertisement

enable them operate undetected.

But patrols by the NSCDC Marine Unit yielded some result when officers

spotted suspicious activity along the waterways of Degema Local

Government Area.

Further investigation revealed that some individuals had established a base to refine crude allegedly stolen from a vandalized oil pipeline.

The NSCDC describes this as evidence of their zero tolerance for acts of economic sabotage on critical national assets and infrastructure.

Advertisement

The NSCDC reiterated the warning to its personnel to desist from

facilitating illegal oil bunkering activities or face severe consequences.

The command says the public would be only willing to give information to help fight oil theft to security agencies that can be trusted for their professionalism and integrity.