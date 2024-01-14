Some farmers under the aegis of Afero commercial farmers in Itoikin-Epe area of Lagos state have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu to come to their rescue following an alleged military invasion on their farmlands.

The farmers made their grievances known at a peaceful protest stages at the state house of assembly recently.

Aggrieved Farmers from Itoikin a sleepy community in Epe area of Lagos carrying placards with various inscriptions but speaking in one voice.

They are lamenting alleged invasion on their farmlands by the military.

The farmers say the farmlands which were allocated to them by the Lagos State Government were not only invaded, they also accused the military of destroying their farm produce and livestocks.

Speaking with TVC News, the legal adviser to the association of farmers, Oyelayo Oyetunde emphasized that petitions had been written and forwarded to the state government but there has been no positive response.

The farmers are appealing to the state governor to relocate their farmlands as well as facilitate compensations for their farm produce that were destroyed.