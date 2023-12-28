Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering dedication to the people’s well-being and sustainable progress of the state.

Mr. Oyebanji, stated this during the end-of-year engagement with stakeholders at Osuntokun Pavilion, Government House, Ado Ekiti.

The governor said the event was put up to intimate the people about programmes of government towards ensuring implementation of impactful policies throughout the state and as well to reassure his commitment to transparency and accountability.

Mr. Oyebanji assured that the government would prioritize the completion of existing projects and initiate efforts to modernize all Local Government headquarters in Ekiti.

Governor Oyebanji expressed the government’s determination to explore avenues for boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenues IGR to fund essential developmental infrastructure.

Advertisement

Earlier the Director General General Community Communications Mary Osho-Omotoso, said that part of effort to ensure smooth engagement with the people at the locals, 177 persons were selected from each wards in the state to be a focal persons.

She noted that various intervention made by the government in different sectors in the last one year.