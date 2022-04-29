You have my best wishes, Buhari tells Ekiti APC Gov’ship candidate, Abiodun Oyebanji

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, at the State House, presented APC flag to the governorship candidate of the party in Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji.

Mr Oyebanji was led to the President by National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

“You have served Ekiti State in many capacities, including as Chief of Staff, Commissioner, and Secretary to the State Government. Being Governor will just be continuity of service. I honestly wish you the best of luck,” the President said.



The National Chairman said APC was planning to win the contest, “by the grace of God,” adding that it was the reason the candidate was being presented for presidential blessings.

Governor Fayemi said Oyebanji had been involved in governance in Ekiti in the past 20 years, and has acquitted himself creditably.