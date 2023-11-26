The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has called for the need to use culture to unite the people of Nigeria, in order to forge a united nation.

He made this known during the celebration of Akesan Day, held at Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

It was a special event designed to celebrate culture, promote unity and development of Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

The 2023 edition of the Akesan Day paraded notable personalities including the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq Kwara State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State and members of the National and state Assembly.

In his speech, the Vice President emphasized the need to use culture to unite people in the country.

The host Governor, Dapo Abiodun highlighted the significance of the cultural festival and the role played by Akesan Baale Oja in the history of the Iperu People.

He said his administration will continue to promote the state’s tradition and value, adding that Iperu has become the gateway connecting Ogun State and the rest of the world through the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport.