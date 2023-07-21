The Speaker of East African Legislative Assembly, Joseph Ntakirutimana, has warned parliaments in Africa against laws that inhibit the continent’s culture and tradition.

During a visit to the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, the Speaker urged unity among African nations advising them to shun Europe’s Greek gifts that tend to lower esteem.

In November, 2006, South Africa became the first African country and the fifth in the world to legalise same sex marriage.

Since then, a number of countries on the continent have followed suit while the West African sub region remains adamant to a procedure it says antagonises its culture and tradition.

Advertisement

A delegation of the East African Legislative Assembly is in Nigeria to explore areas of collaboration.

It is supported by the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

The Chief host speaks to the significant role the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies has played towards building the capacity of lawmakers, Parliamentary staff and other policy makers.

Abubakar Sulaiman says a National conference to achieve more women inclusion in politics is in the pipeline.

He is proud to say the Institute has become a hub for parliaments in the continent as he seeks partnership with the visiting team.

Advertisement

The visiting team is impressed by the contributions of NILDS to strengthening democracy not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole.

The Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly, on his part, cautions African countries which embrace financial assistance from foreign donors.

He says Africa must remain conscious of laws, such as homosexuality, that oppose its cultures and tradition