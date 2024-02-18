Former Chief of Army Staff, Retired Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has called for the adoption of healthy cultural practices that enforce security and peaceful coexistence, in a bid to curb the security challenges in the country.

Retired Lieutenant General Buratai was speaking at the West African Social Activity organised by the Nigerian Army headquarters.

The West African Social Activity, WASA, is an age long event of the Nigerian army which dates back to the 2nd World War.

It is meant to celebrate the contributions of the Officers and Men in the defence of the country.

The ceremony provides the opportunity to take stock of what has been achieved in the previous year.

The residents take the stage to showcase the various cultures that coexist in the barrack.

Competitions like the Tug of War pits troops of the Nigerian Army against those of the police and civil defence.

The event also provided a platform for rewarding soldiers for their outstanding performance.

Beyond the festivities is the stark reality of insecurity which is piling pressure on the government.

But at the end of the day, the officers and men are happy to be alive, against all odds.