A special prayer and worship service was held to celebrate the 67th birthday of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The service was held at the Government House Chapel, Alagbaka, Akure.

The special programme was attended by top government officials including

Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Ade Adetimehin.

The prayer and worship service were conducted by the General Evangelist Worldwide of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Prophet Hezekiah Oluboye Oladeji.

At the service, the Prophet disclosed that God has disappointed Governor Akeredolu’s enemies.

He said those who were waiting for a bad news on the Governor has been silenced and put to shame.

The service was filled with gratitude and praises to God Almighty for his grace and mercy upon the Governor.