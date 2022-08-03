NILDS calls on legislators to expediate pending legislative activities ahead 2023

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS has called on parliaments at state and nationals levels to expedite action on all pending legislative activities ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Advertisement

The organisation’s director general, Abubakar Sulaiman, stated that the nine security sector reform when passed into law will revive Nigeria’s security architecture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to experts, the legislature has to be well-resourced with the necessary competent staff as well as reliable analysis and information to perform optimally in the performance of its constitutional task.

With the parliamentary session coming to an end in less than 9 months, the focus is on how to produce legislative reports, including sessional and terminal reports.

Advertisement

This comes at a time many politicians still battle with the outcome of their party primaries.

NILDS stated that lawmakers must expedite action on the consideration of bills, oversight activities as well as investigative and public hearings.

Advertisement

With nine security related bills awaiting the concurrence of the Senate, Abubakar Sulaiman says the parliament is on course in the drive to reform the security sector

The 24 members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly say they look forward to a robust engagement that will impact meaningfully on their legislative task.