Glorious Spikers will take on Golden Spikers in the boys opening match of the maiden edition of the Glorious Spikers Volleyball Academy Beach Volleyball U20 Tournament in Lagos on Monday.

In the fixtures released by Charles Ogundiya, Media Head of the competition; the day one of the beach volleyball tournament will witness a total number of 11 matches.

Refiners Volleyball Academy faces Vico Spikers, Goodluck Spikers takes on Glorious Spikers, Vico Spikers trade spikes with Golden Spikers while Glorious Spikers play against Refiners Volleyball.

The last two boys matches are between Goodluck Spikers and Vico Spikers as well as Golden Spikers and Refiner.

The first girls match is between Golden Spikers and Refiners Volleyball Academy,

Glorious Babes seek to overcome Vico Babes, Refiners Volleyball Academy plays their second match again Glorious Spikers while the group stages endc

Vico Babes vs Golden Spikers.

Ogundiya said, ““We are having five men’s clubs and four women’s clubs and they have all be paired with the winner expected to take home the prize money of N500,000 while the second-place team is expected to win N300,000 with the third-place team going home with N200,000

Day 1

Boys

Glorious Spikers v Golden Spikers

Refiners Volleyball Academy v Vico Spikers

Goodluck Spikers v Glorious Spikers

Vico Spikers v Golden Spikers

Glorious Spikers v Refiners Volleyball Academy

Goodluck Spikers v Vico Spikers

Golden Spikers v Refiners Volleyball Academy

Girls

Golden Spikers v Refiners Volleyball Academy

Glorious Babes v Vico Babes

Refiners Volleyball Academy v Glorious Spikers

Vico Babes vs Golden Spikers