The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a 45-years old physically challenged drug dealer, Godwin Emuneyin.

Godwin uses a wheelchair to conceal his true identity as a dealer of illicit substances such as methamphetamine and skunk in Afuze, headquarters of Owan East local government area of Edo state.

This was made known in a statement shared by Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy and was shared on the agency’s facebook page.

PArt of the statement said, “The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, November 7, at his base in Afuze following credible intelligence.

“As at the time of his arrest, a wooden box used to conceal illicit substances, including 18 pinches of methamphetamine, one block, and 71 wraps of skunk, was recovered from him.”

“In other interdiction operations in Edo state, NDLEA operatives, on Monday, November 6, recovered 42 bags of skunk weighing 480kgs from a camp in Aviosi forest in Owan West LGA, while the Utese forest in Ovia North East LGA was also raided same day with 231.5kgs of the substance recovered and a cannabis farm measuring 0.778960 hectare destroyed.

“In Adamawa state, operatives on patrol along Ngurore-Yola road on Thursday, November 9, intercepted a Toyota Corolla car marked TZG 97 KY loaded with 30, 899 Tramadol 225mg and 100mg pills concealed inside the body compartments of the vehicle. The driver found in possession of the drug exhibits, Sani Samaila (a.k.a Isa Male),25, said he was bringing the consignment from Jalingo, Taraba State, to deliver in Yola, Adamawa State.

“The previous day, Wednesday November 8, a suspect, Abdullahi Sani (a.k.a Danfulani), was arrested at Ngurore town in possession of some quantity of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa in a white nylon. He thereafter led operatives on a follow-up operation to the home of a drug lord, Alhaji Bubakari (a.k.a Dan Mamuda), an unrepentant ex-convict, where 19 blocks of compressed cannabis that weighed 13kgs were recovered.”