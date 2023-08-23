The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has launched a manhunt for a Lekki Lagos-based notorious drug dealer, Sowunmi Ayodeji Kayode, who is now on the run after driving his luxury car to crush an NDLEA officer in his bid to escape arrest when operatives were on a search of his house last weekend.

This was disclosed by NDLEA’s spokesperson Mr. Femi BabaFemi in a press statement in Abuja.

According to BabaFemi, anti-narcotics officers from the Agency stormed the residence of the wanted drug dealer located at 2/3 Adetola Ayeni Close, Lekki, Lagos on Friday 18th August for a search and possible arrest following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit drugs in his house.

Although he was not present when operatives entered his compound, he returned while a search of his flat was underway.

In a dramatic turn of events, BabaFemi stated that as soon as he drove into the premises and saw NDLEA agents, he engaged his car in reverse gear and knocked down one of the officers before pulling down his gate and plunging the vehicle through the fence of the next complex.

“The force of his car’s speed also pulled down the concrete wall of his neighbour’s compound and from there he dived out of the vehicle to escape.

“A thorough search of his apartment however led to the recovery of 10.5 kilograms of Loud, while the operative knocked down suffered multiple injuries all over his body and compound fracture on his two legs, for which he is currently on hospital admission for treatment.”

Following the unpleasant development, the Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa has directed the deployment of appropriate operational assets of the Agency to smoke out the wanted suspect from his hiding.

He also approved adequate medical care for the injured officer so that he could get back on his feet as soon as possible.