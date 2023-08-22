Police in Delta State have arrested a 28-year old car dealer who allegedly specialises in buying stolen vehicles, changes the particulars to resell to unsuspecting buyers.

Parading the suspect alongside others involved in robbery in Uvwie and environs, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Command, Bright Edafe says car owners should register their vehicles in Central Motor Registry of Police.

This is Ebrumede Police Station in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State where these five suspects are being paraded for various crimes.

One of the suspects is this 28-year old car dealer who allegedly buys and sells stolen vehicles.

The Delta State Police spokesman reveals how he was apprehended.

For those who have encountered robbery while on commercial tricycles in Warri and environs, these suspects are responsible.

This victim escaped from kidnappers.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbas has adopted a proactive technique and community policing in tackling insecurity since assumption of duties three months ago.