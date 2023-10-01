The Executive Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has appealed to the leadership of the NLC and TUC to reconsider their actions for a planned nationwide industrial action, by exercising little more patience as government is working round the clock to meet their demands.

He declared that, although his administration does not consider regular payment of pensions, gratuity, and public workers’ salaries as achievement, it is more determined to sustain the practice stabilising welfare package of the states workforce.

He amongst other things that his administration will not deploy propaganda and political blackmail in governance, but would instead, allow its achievements in office speak.

Governor made the disclosure, during his address to the state, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day celebration, on Sunday, October 1st, 2023.

He said the government under his watch, has left the door opened for innovative ideas and constructive criticisms, adding that corruption and nepotism are already being relegated, especially as the administration is poised to foist the flags of merit, equity, equality, justice and fairness in all its dealings.

While appreciating the people of the state for believing and standing by him to deliver good governance, the governor equally saluted the people who made the country’s independence possible, thanking God for keeping the country together despite some events that have in the past, threatened the its peaceful coexistence.

Speaking on the brighter future of the state, the governor said he recognizes that the agricultural sector in Benue has the potential to boost food security and enhance job creation when fully tapped, saying it is the reason why his administration procured 100 trucks of fertilizer for distribution to farmers at subsidized rates, shortly after coming into office.

He added that the Renewed Hope in the state is equally translating into realities, mentioning the award of contracts and mobilisation of contractors to site, for the construction of 16 strategic roads within Makurdi metropolis, the ongoing ICT training of 10,000 Benue youths by the Government in collaboration with Google and Microsoft; continuous Capacity Development Scheme for all civil servants in the state, as well as the establishment of the Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation Bureau.

Continuing, the Governor said the payment for this year’s Senior Secondary School Examination fees of all students in government approved public secondary schools in the state, the purchase of 100 buses to be soon handed over to Benue Links transport company, will help cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

In the area of security, Governor Alia while identifying with the family of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Matthew Aboh, and other kidnapped victims in the state, reiterated that criminals and armed banditry have no place in the new Benue under his watch, adding that the government and the security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure the safe release the kidnapped victims, as soon as possible.

On the ugly menace of communal clashes in some parts of the state, the governor explained that a master plan for peace is in the pipeline to address the trend, even as he said efforts are in place, aimed at ensuring lasting peace, security and safety of lives and property at the state’s border areas.

He urged Benue youths trekking to Abuja and other cities to honour certain Nigerians, to desist from the act immediately, and avail themselves for the ICT training organized by the state government to enable them become self-reliant in the future.

He appealed to the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to reconsider their plans to go on a nationwide strike, by exercising little more patience, as according to him, Government is working round the clock to meet their demands, despite the harsh economic realities.