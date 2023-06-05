A meeting between the Organised Labour and the Federal government is currently ongoing inside the Presidential Villa.

The Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila is the Head of the government delegation negotiating with Labour to resolve the impasse caused by the removal of petrol subsidy.

The meeting was initially between the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Federal Government before the Trade Union Congress led by its President Festus Osifo arrived at about 9.20pm Nigerian time, but the TUC had in a separate meeting on Sunday presented a list of demands to the Federal Government, top of which is an upward review of the national minimum wage.

The federal Government team also promised to transmit the TUC’s demands to President Bola Tinubu for consideration and disclosed plans to set up a tripartite committee that will harmonise the national minimum wage before it is approved for implementation.

The Federal Government already secured a court injunction restraining organised Labour from embarking on the planned industrial action, but President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, told state House correspondents that he was unaware of any order issued by the Industrial Court, restraining the union from proceeding with an indefinite nationwide strike.

In attendance at the meeting are the Governor of the Central Bank Godwin Emefiele and former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Former NLC President Adams Oshiomhole among other.