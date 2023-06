Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Monday signed three new laws passed by the State Assembly.

The new laws are: Ekiti State Road Fund Law, 2023; Ekiti Rural Access Roads Authority Law, 2023; and Ekiti State Wealth Fund Law 2023.

The brief event which took place at the EXCO Chamber, Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti was witnessed by the World Bank Team, led by the Country Director, Shubham Chaudhuri and members of the state assembly and executive council.