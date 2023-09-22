A day after weakening green measures meant to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century, Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated on Thursday that he was “not slowing down efforts” to combat climate change.

The UK is taking a more “pragmatic” approach to achieving the net zero aim, Sunak stated during a news conference on Wednesday.

The new policy will entail deferring a prohibition on the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles from 2030 to 2035.

In addition, the prime minister announced a relaxation of energy efficiency requirements for rental homes and a retreat from proposals to require homeowners to replace gas boilers with heat pumps.

The shift in green policy was met with criticism from opposition parliamentarians, environmentalists, the auto sector, and certain Conservative Party MPs.

But Sunak on Wednesday defended the changes as chief executive of the independent Climate Change Committee, Chris Stark, called his policy shift “wishful thinking” and said the UK now didn’t have the policy package to hit its targets.

He said the government had an “ongoing responsibility” to put policies and proposals in place that would allow the UK to meet its international and domestic obligations.

The government remained “committed” to those targets, he said, adding that he had “absolute confidence and belief that we will hit them.”

The policy adjustment comes as British voters face a cost-of-living crisis, with food and housing costs skyrocketing and concerns growing about the possible financial burden of the government’s net zero commitment.

With a federal election scheduled for next year, the Conservatives are lagging the main opposition Labor Party in the polls.