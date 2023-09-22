The Lagos State Police Command has described as “false narratives” account of what transpired during the candle light procession in honour of late artist Mohbad in Lagos.A statement by the police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundryin states that the earlier agreement with the organizers was not adhered to.

According to him, the agreement reached include procession ending at 8pm and also terminating at Muri Okunola, Victoria Island.

however after the organizers ended the procession instead of dispersing some persons started gathering at the Lekki Toll Gate.

He said having noticed that, organizers were called back to persuade the crowd which wasn’t effective as they remained adamant and not wanting a repeat of the last protest, police had to according to him use what he described as least harmful method of crowd dispersal, the use of teargas.