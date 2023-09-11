Taraba Youths have staged a peaceful rally to mark Governor Kefas Agbu’s achievements in office over the last hundred days.

The one million youth match was organized by the Taraba peace network.

Among these youths are students of Taraba State University, polytechnic, college of education, Agriculture, college of health and others.

They are celebrating one hundred days of governor Kefas Agbu being in office through a ten kilometer walk from the trade fair complex to the government house Jalingo where the Governor was presented with a certificate of excellent performance.

The leader of the group, Philip Achagwa, explains that their mission is to appreciate the Governor for the youth friendly policies his administration has so far implemented.

Through his free education policy, primary and secondary school enrollment has increased geometrically.

The Governor is also commended for allowing women and youths to form eighty percent of his cabinet as well as for slashing the school fees of the university by 50 percent.

The Chief of Staff to the governor who received them on behalf of his principal said that Governor Kefas Agbu will continue to partner with vibrant youths which he believed are the future assets of the State.

He appealed to them to rally round the Governor for a better Taraba.

Some of the youths spoke on the achievements of the governor in his hundred days in office.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of a certificate of excellence performance to the governor.

This will be the first time youths across the sixteen local government area in the State will march to the government house to mark a Governor’s one hundred days in office.

