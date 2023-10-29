The coalition of Taraba State Youth group has backed the 206 billion loan request made by Governor Agbu Kefas towards executing developmental projects across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Addressing a press conference in Jalingo the state chairman of the national Youth Council of Nigeria called on those opposing the loan request, to reconsider their stance.

The Agbu Kefas led government in Taraba state is finding it hard to meet up with all its campaign promises due to lack of funds.

The governor had earlier briefed the people of the state that he met an empty treasure and billions of Naira in debt when he assumed office.

This is the reason governor Kefas has approached the state house of assembly to seek the go ahead to ask for loans from commercial banks to enable him embark on infrastructural development.

The approval of the request by the house is being resisted by some stakeholders in the State.

But at this press conference in Jalingo, the state chairman of the national youth council of Nigeria Prince Gara Nongha, urges those opposing Governor Kefas’s loan request to stop, in the interest of the common man in the state.

He commends the Governor for his youth friendly policies and his engagement of many youths in his administration.

The request to obtain a N206bn loan from four commercial banks was halted by a petition from some state indigenes who wrote to the Central Bank to prevent the state banks from granting the loan.