Nigerian youths have been advised not to leave the country in search of greener pastures elsewhere when they can find larger possibilities right here in Nigeria for free.

This clarion call was made by stakeholders at this year’s ‘NEXT ECONOMY JOB FAIR & EMPLOYERS’ FORUM’ in Abuja.

Kaneng Rwang-Pam, Lead Consultant of KRP Communications Ltd, expressed her gratitude to Nigerian Industry owners who seek to reduce unemployment among Nigerian graduates in her Welcome Address.

She stated that as a result of this, we now have graduates who lack the necessary skills required by labour companies.

She also remarked that the problem of unemployment is exacerbated by our concentration on IQ (Intelligence Quotient) rather than EQ (Emotional Intelligence/Quotient) and SQ (Social Intelligence/Quotient).

Muyiwa Fasakin, Founder of the Global League of Creative Intelligence Certified Coaches and Advisory Board Member of the United Nations World Creativity and Innovation Day, urged young people to avoid irregular migration as a means of escaping unemployment, claiming that SOS/NEXT ECONOMY has come to their aid.

The Next Economy is an African Youth Employability Training program of the SOS Children’s Villages.

It’s a non-profit initiative made possible by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The training is geared towards curbing irregular migration amongst youths, especially unemployed graduates. At the Programme, young people are empowered and encouraged to transition from education to work life through employment opportunities or entrepreneurial ventures.

The Job fair brings together Employers of labour and employable Nigerian youths.

It is a virtual forum for labor businesses to meet and hire highly skilled young Nigerian job seekers from a variety of professional sectors. In other words, firms may hire these highly competent graduate workers for free, network with industry experts, perform instant interviews, and increase brand visibility.