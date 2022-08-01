NIEEE urges FG to explore technological opportunities to access global economy

The national chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers,Akan Michael, FNSE, FNIEEE, has urged the federal government to explore technological opportunities in order to tap into the potentials inherent in the global space for the development of Nigeria’s economy.

Advertisement

The pioneer Chairman of the NIEEE VI Chapter, Engr. Taiwo Okharedia, MNIEEE, who spoke on the subject of “Technology Infrastructure and Business in the 21st Century” at the inauguration of the NIEEE Victoria Island Chapter and the investiture ceremony said NIEEE has established a platform for ongoing career and professional development as well as technical services.

He stated that NIEEE is prepared to advance the interests of individuals working in electrical and electronic engineering firms through collaboration, research, and the development of codes and standards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To encourage innovations and development of sustainable solutions by harnessing the various specialized fields of power, telecommunication, computer, information technology, instrumentation, control and automation engineering and allied fields.

“To provide technical for a discussion, mentorship, development and dissemination of knowledge to members and the public.

Advertisement

“To provide welfare and protect the internet of practitioners of electrical and electronic engineering in the public and private sectors of the economy through advocacy, career progression, recognition and all other means.

“To engage and advise government, industry and commercial establishments connected with electrical and electronic engineering on relevant subjects on matters concerning professional practice”, he added.

Advertisement

The newly appointed Chairman of the NIEEE VI Chapter, Engr. Taiwo Okharedia, stated in his speech that the chapter’s catchment areas include Victoria Island, Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, Ajah, Ibeju Lekki, and adjacent suburbs of Lagos, which also happens to be the economic hub of both Lagos and Nigeria.

He also noted that the formation of NIEEE accentuates the depth, diversity, capacity and competence of electrical and electronic engineers servicing them by daily proving their invaluable technical skills providing solutions for the comfort and convenience of Lagos and Nigeria at large.

Advertisement

According to him, “NIEEE Lagos Branch has 15,000 members with interest across the various specialties and disciplines that belie it both in practice and in learning scattered across the globe and helping to advance the cause of mankind in various sectors of the economy including telecoms, regulatory agencies, oil and gas, electricity supply industry, renewable energy, construction among others”.

The keynote speaker, Prof Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Lead Instructor, Tekedia Institue Boston, USA, who spoke on Technology of Nations urged Nigeria as a country to deepen its technological capabilities to advance economically. Adding that, Nigeria’s challenge in this 21st century is to have a translation from being an invention society to an innovation society.