Suspected armed bandits have attacked and burned down the Fadan Kamatan Parish house in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the occurrence adding that two priests allegedly escaped, but seminarian Naam Danladi was killed in the fire.

Rev. John Hayab urged the Governor and stakeholders to ensure the assailants are brought to book.

He also calls on leaders to prioritize community protection and proactive security measures in southern Kaduna and Kaduna State.

Hayab offered condolences and healing prayers to those affected on behalf of the Christian community.