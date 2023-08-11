The zonal chairmen of the Social Democratic Party in the three senatorial districts of Kogi State, are now members of the ruling all progressives congress.

This happened shortly after they officially dumped their party along with all the party’s chairmen in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The SDP top executives, who made their decision to join the ruling party said they weighed their options and chose the continuous development of the state and wellbeing of indigenes above other considerations.

SDP’s Zonal Chairman for Kogi East, Suleiman Isah, criticised what he described as SDP’s campaign, based on ethnicity, saying it was detrimental to the state’s socio-cultural wellbeing, and could undermine the peace enjoyed in the past few years.

He acknowledged Governor Yahaya Bello’s commendable accomplishments in health, education, road infrastructure, and agriculture, among others, over the past seven years.

Acting Chairman of SDP for Kogi Central Senatorial District, Zubairu Ibrahim, also commended the governor for infrastructure development in the state.

Governor Yahaya Bello, while receiving the defectors, commended what he called their courageous step, as well as their willingness to contribute to the advancement of the state.

He reiterated his strong commitment to maintaining an inclusive government that extends equal opportunities to both longstanding and new members of the APC.

At the Governor Bello stressed that the timing of their movement from SDP to APC was significant