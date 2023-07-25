The Trade Union Congress has threatened to call out its members to a mass protest if government fails to make palliatives available to the citizens within two weeks.

It also cautions government against taking a loan to be used for consumption, rather than capital expenditure.

The removal of subsidy on petrol is taking its toll on the people.

And the government says it is working out plans to ease the pains brought about by its decision.

After weeks of engagement with the authorities, one of the two leading Labour Centres in Nigeria, the Trade Union Congress, tasks government to fast track its interventions so as to avert the people’s wrath.

The Congress speaks to a wide range of national issues including plans by the federal government to borrow $800 million to provide palliatives for the people.

TUC kicks against borrowing for consumption.

It faults the recent ban on the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria and calls on the Lagos State government to err on the side of caution

The Congress challenges the government to pace up its intervention in food security even as it commends it for the suspension of 5 per cent excise duty.

It however calls on the government to scrap the 5% excise duty