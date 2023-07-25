The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has called on the Tinubu administration to incorporate its members into the palliative scheme being planned for citizens in the aftermath of the removal of petrol subsidy.

They also made a case for increased pensions to lessen the burden of harsh economic conditions in the country.

The recent subsidy removal on petrol remains a talking point in Nigeria’s polity.

It is one government policy that has received the support of many.

But while many commend the government for taking the bold step to remove subsidy on petrol, they call on the authorities to ease the pain they bear on account of the government action

Senior citizens are among the vulnerable in the society.

And as organised labour rallies support for workers in the quest for some relief, the pensioners’ Union is also making a case for its members.

The National Union of Pensioners calls on the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Federal government to see the need to include senior citizens in their plan of action

The union canvasses a policy that will guarantee increase in pensions once workers’ salaries are increased

The Union calls for special recognition and treatment of its members in appreciation of service to their fatherland