Youths in large numbers, under the umbrella of the Plateau Youth Council, have staged a protest over the incessant attacks and killing of locals by militiamen in the Mangu Council area of the state.

The leadership of the group is demanding the immediate removal of the Special Taskforce Commander, Operation Safe Haven, who they claim has c9mpromised and is now unable to impartially perform his duty of protecting the lives and properties of natives in Mangu.

Reactions continue to flow in over recent attacks and killings of locals, including women and children, by gunmen suspected to be Fulani militiamen in the Mangu Council area of Plateau State.

About 200 people are believed to have lost their lives in the attack,with many properties destroyed.

The attack has continues unabated across 34 villages in the Mangu local government area and environs for days now.

Advertisement

The leadership and members of the Plateau Youth Council come out in large numbers to protest these attacks and killing of locals.

Wearing black clothes and carrying leaflets and placards with different inscriptions, to express their displeasure over the situation.

The group says the attacks and killings are acts of terrorism aimed at uprooting native villages and communities.

The PYC is not happy with the commander of Operation Safe Haven and the STF personnel deployed in the area.

They claim the leadership of the Special Taskforce has been compromised and is now supporting the attackers in the area against the natives.

Advertisement

They want the immediate removal of the STF and its replacement with a mobile police force that they believe is not biased.

Some residents in the state also shared their thoughts with us on the invasion.