The Independent National Electoral Commission has committed to working harder to overcome the challenges experienced in the last election.

The chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu says nothing else will be acceptable to Nigerians.

He also said all staff found to be negligent, whether they are regular or ad hoc officials, including Collation and Returning Officers, must not be involved in forthcoming elections.

Mr Mahmood stated this when he met with resident Electoral Commissioners for the third time in less than 2 months to finetune preparations ahead of the Governorship election.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu says the commission has received reports from its State offices, as well as complaints and petitions from political parties and candidates.

He insists where infractions of any kind are proven, there will be redress, and any action taken by the Commission is without prejudice to the rights of parties and candidates to seek further remedy as provided by law.

The meeting with the resident electoral Commissioners is also to review the performance of the presidential and national assembly election held on the 25th of march.

The electoral commission acknowledged that the planning for the election was painstakingly done, However, its implementation came with challenges.

INEC says winners have been declared for 423 national legislative seats while supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies.

In the Senate, 98 out of 109 seats have been declared. So far, seven political parties have won senatorial seats while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu says in terms of party representation, last week’s ballot is the most diverse national assembly election since 1999.